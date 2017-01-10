Lauren Conrad Debuts the ''Cutest Baby Bump Ever''

Lauren Conrad is bumpin'!

The fashion mogul's team took to her LaurenConrad.com blog to reveal her growing baby bump for the very first time.

"Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever," they wrote beside a photo of the soon-to-be mama standing on a balcony in a striped dress that hugged her tiny bump with a beige sweater over. "We can't wait to meet your little bundle, Lauren! XO Team LC."

Conrad announced that she and hubby William Tell are expecting their first child together on New Year's Day. She shared a sonogram of the baby growing in her belly, writing, "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..."