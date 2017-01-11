Taylor Swift 's style overhauls can be seen just by looking at her career, but her sense of fashion also has changed with each new development in her personal life.

When she was just a 16-year-old country singer, T.Swift embraced her long, curly hair, tank tops, jeans and all the other staples of a country music star, but eventually time and age would give way to a more sophisticated style. But over the years, the "Style" songstress has taken a cue from other people and changed her look after going through a breakup—otherwise known as a breakover.