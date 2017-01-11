Getty Images
Taylor Swift 's style overhauls can be seen just by looking at her career, but her sense of fashion also has changed with each new development in her personal life.
When she was just a 16-year-old country singer, T.Swift embraced her long, curly hair, tank tops, jeans and all the other staples of a country music star, but eventually time and age would give way to a more sophisticated style. But over the years, the "Style" songstress has taken a cue from other people and changed her look after going through a breakup—otherwise known as a breakover.
Perhaps Swift's most striking breakover was the one she underwent after breaking up with Harry Styles. The "22" singer dressed relatively conservatively throughout the relationship, but as soon as it was caput she started wearing plunging necklines and shorter hemlines. The coming-of-age transformation was startling for some fans, but proved just how versatile Swift's style could be. Plus, her signature red lip didn't go anywhere.
Eventually, Swift entered into her longest relationship to date with Calvin Harris, which brought about a whole new look.
Before Swift embarked on her 15-month relationship with the Scottish DJ, she was just starting to embrace the sleeker styles of New York City (she had moved to a trendy apartment in Tribeca, after all). She was slowly doing away with the Jackie Onassis look we'd all come to know and love from the Red era and was swapping the collars for bowler hats. But then she entered into a relationship with the Scottish DJ, which brought about a whole new T.Swift.
She bleached her hair, hosted the Met Gala, chopped her locks and started wearing a lot more black. 1989 Taylor had arrived. Of course, the hair bleaching came towards the end as part of a Vogue photo shoot, but she kept the 'do for a little while after the split.
Eventually, the "Out of the Woods" singer made her way back to brunette and grew her hair down to her shoulders.
But Swift didn't stay single for long. The 27-year-old pop star started dating Tom Hiddleston and transformed her style once again. She went into the relationship with her signature crop top and skirt look, but slowly but surely she returned to a look we've seen before: knit sweaters, pants and very floral sundresses. She often paired those types of outfits with crocheted hats or a simple ponytail, reminding fans of her Conor Kennedy-dating days.
As quickly as Hiddleswift came to be, they ended. And with the end of the relationship came the end of Swift re-visiting her conservative style. Swift quickly became one with her model BFFs again, dressing chic and sophisticated in miniskirts, skin-tight outfits, knee-high boots and more.
Fashion trends change with every season, but if there's one thing that's certain, it's that Swift never goes out of style.