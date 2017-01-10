There's a science behind sexy red lips.

From the color to the pout, there is power in a strong pucker. Research suggests that a woman's lips are the first feature that a man notices, and the pigmentation of her lips (not the size) determines how long they will keep his attention. Compared to other shades, red lips were deemed the most attractive. Now, we don't believe that your lipstick choices should center on gaining attention, but it's an interesting fact to have in your beauty arsenal.

As award season kicks off, we'll be seeing more than a few red lips (think Lily Collins at the Golden Globes). And, if you're wondering how beauty experts select which shade looks best on their A-list client, we've got an answer for you.

After partnering with makeup brand The Glamatory on her new lip kit LipArt, reality television star Angela Simmons weighed in on her love for a colorful pout. "Day-to-day, whether I'm going to an event or hanging out, I'll put on a lip color before anything else," said the new mom. "My everyday makeup includes blush, mascara, maybe a little bronzer and lipstick. I love the pop of color."