The things we do to look good!

They say beauty is pain, but the invasive and non-invasive procedures celebs opt for can be just downright weird, too. We all know about the typical options: breast augmentations, nose jobs and even booty implants. But what about burning-hot lasers that sniper-attack stubborn back fat or a face lift that you can do during your lunch break? These treatments exist—and with relatively little to none recovery time.

We explain below.

Sculpsure

"Of the new procedures, Sculpsure has been embraced by celebrity clients as a great, scar-free way to address stubborn areas of body fat, whether it's a pooch on the lower abdomen, "bra fat" on the back, or the fatty bulge by the armpit that can make sleeveless tops awkward," said Dr. Kenneth Howe, a dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology.