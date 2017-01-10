Shawn Hunter has a lot on his mind. In a new interview, Rider Strong of Boy Meets World fame got candid about the differences between the ABC series he starred on and the spinoff, Girl Meets World, that he recurred on.

In an interview on Kevin Pollak's Chat Show with guest host Samm Levine of Freaks and Geeks fame, Strong discussed his TV past and present, including the major differences between Boy and Girl.

"For some reason on TGIF we would just do these videos that were like full on dramas and nobody seemed to notice," Strong said referring to Boy Meets World's infamous cult episode in which Shawn joined a cult because of girl, then becomes "completely brainwashed," then Mr. Turner gets into a motorcycle accident and Shawn leaves the cult and discovers God, "all in the course of 22 minutes," Strong recalled.