Mariah Carey's Star Gets Vandalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mariah Carey just became the latest victim on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed to E! News the singer's star was vandalized on Monday night as someone drew a question mark at the end of her name with an ink marker or pen. Instagram fan account SirenofLa caught a photo of it.
We're told the star was already fixed as of Tuesday morning, which TMZ reports costs nearly $1,500. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the suspect as vandalism is a felony.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The vandalism may be in response to Carey's rocky New Year's Eve performance.
In case you missed it, the "Always Be My Baby" singer experienced some technical difficulties that affected her ability to properly perform during her portion of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve—a moment that still has everyone talking.
In fact, just a few days ago Carey's manager, Stella Bulochnikov, spoke to E! News about the unfortunate debacle. "The country deserved better than that," Bulochnikov said of the performance, noting that she was disappointed Carey didn't have an opportunity to re-shoot the show for the west coast.
Bulochnikov continued, "It's disgusting that they wouldn't edit a better performance for west coast and say, 'Hey, listen we're so sorry that we had a mechanical problem but we love you Mariah, we're grateful to you Mariah, we're going to do anything we can to give America the right performance.'"
She claimed, "No one even ran out to say to us, 'Hey would you please reshoot? Can you hang back for a few minutes? And can we shoot something else?' And we would've stayed on that stage and shot it, but nobody ran out...There's not a human being on the planet that could change my mind that they didn't do this for a viral moment for ratings and that's my problem."
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
However, Dick Clark Productions vehemently denied setting Carey up. In a statement, they said the idea that the company "would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."
Carey has since brushed the incident off, taking to Twitter a couple times to prove she's doing just fine.
"S--t happens," Carey tweeted just a few hours after the show. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."
Later on, she added, "I always always love seeing #Lambily members in the audience. Thank you for all your love and support. #LYM."