Kim Kardashian is breathing a sigh of relief after police made several arrests in connection to the reality star's robbery in Paris.

Kim and husband Kanye West stepped out for a quick sushi dinner Monday night, and an eyewitness tells E! News that they were "in a good mood." The couple stayed only 45 minutes, and on their way out of the low-key spot, Kim grabbed her hubby's arm. When asked if she was relieved about the news from France, Kim replied, "Yes."

As E! News reported, 17 people were arrested in connection to her robbery. At the time of the incident in October, robbers held Kim at gunpoint and stole almost $11 million worth of jewelry, including one of her diamond rings that was reportedly an "upgraded" 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring her husband had given to her in September.