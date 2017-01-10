Kim Kardashian is breathing a sigh of relief after police made several arrests in connection to the reality star's robbery in Paris.
Kim and husband Kanye West stepped out for a quick sushi dinner Monday night, and an eyewitness tells E! News that they were "in a good mood." The couple stayed only 45 minutes, and on their way out of the low-key spot, Kim grabbed her hubby's arm. When asked if she was relieved about the news from France, Kim replied, "Yes."
As E! News reported, 17 people were arrested in connection to her robbery. At the time of the incident in October, robbers held Kim at gunpoint and stole almost $11 million worth of jewelry, including one of her diamond rings that was reportedly an "upgraded" 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring her husband had given to her in September.
Kanye had proposed to her in 2013 with a 15-carat ring.
According to French newspaper Le Monde, one of the 17 suspects arrested is a limo driver from an upscale private limousine company that the Kardashian family uses while staying in Paris. Police confirmed the report to E! News, telling us that the 27-year-old limousine driver was the last to chauffeur Kim before the robbery and would have known of all her movements throughout the city.
The report also states that of the 17 suspects arrested, 14 are men and three are women, with the oldest suspect being 72 years old and identified as "Pierre B." The newspaper adds that five of the suspects are burglars, averaging at 55 years old.
A source tells E! News that Pierre, the alleged ringleader of the heist, was arrested after officers broke down the gate of his villa in the south of France. The report also stated that DNA was found on the hose clamp that matched the police records of a man arrested for armed robbery, and that was the lead for authorities. The police then spent days watching the CCTV images around the hotel before the robbery.
Although Kim feels relief now, she previously had been living in fear, which she talks about on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "They're going to shoot me in the back," she says in tears, recalling the incident. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."