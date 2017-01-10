Adorable Alert: Dream Kardashian Is Even Cuter With Snapchat Filters

We're already overloaded with the cuteness that is Dream Kardashian, but we have to be honest, she really pulls at our heartstrings with those precious Snapchat filters!
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna always get their followers smiling when they share photos of videos of their 2-month-old daughter on social media, and there's no stopping the awws! when they throw in some filters.
For example, on Monday night, Rob shared a video of his little girl with the doggy Snapchat filter, and it's almost too much to handle. Even he captioned the post with two heart-eyed emojis.
Of course, this isn't the first time she baby has given us a case of the smiles with a filter.
In fact, just a few days after she was born, Rob and Chyna had their baby posing with filters on Snapchat.
Snapchat
The day after she was born, Chyna shared this snap with her little one from the hospital, holding Dream close as they both donned the flower crown filter. She captioned the video, "Mood forever."
A couple days later, Rob shared this photo of his baby at the hospital, rocking the dog-face filter for the first time while waiting to finally take her home. "Lol," he wrote beside the pic.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
On her 1-month birthday, Chyna shared a photo of Dream in the flower crown once again, looking regal as she stared off into the distance.
Finally, just last week Rob couldn't help but gush about his two loves, taking to Instagram to share a photo of Chyna and Dream with their dual doggy faces.
"My babies," he captioned the pic with heart-eye emojis. "Look at my babies chunky face lol."
