J Balvin Named New York Fashion Week: Men's Ambassador

Roughly only five ambassadors are selected for this VIP experience, and they receive front-row seats to all shows, events, and activations.

"I'm honored and thankful to be partnering with the prestigious CFDA as the menswear ambassador for fashion week. My interest in fashion is only matched by my love for music, and I'm blessed to be given an opportunity to learn about some of my favorite designers from a first-hand look at their latest collection. I look forward to sharing my behind the scenes access with my fans across the word to help push the culture forward, Let's go!" the singer tells E! News.

The ambassador program has brought in the likes of highly prominent musicians, athletes, models, and media figures that align with their vision and champion fashion and menswear.

The 31-year-old singer has been taking some serious risks in the name of fashion, and the world has noticed. Blavin is kicking off 2017 in a big way, he's been named one of the New York Fashion Week: Men's ambassadors during its upcoming season Jan. 31- Feb. 2, 2017.

