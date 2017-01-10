While Eden, who is sober, has recently struck up a close friendship with Lisa, she has a history with Kim as her late sister Catya Sassoon, who died of a drug overdose in 2002, worked on the film Tuff Turf with Kim in 1985.

"That's hard because I do love Lisa, and I felt like I want to be part of this, I want to help you, I want you to come out on the other end because I've struggled with this," Eden explained. "And then I have Kim who I do respect and understand, so it's like, oh my God, this is painful. And then I have Kyle Richards], as a sister of, losing my sister, that I'm really playing all of these parts, and it gets difficult being that Rinna is my girl."

Though Eden was able to help broker peace between Lisa and Kim, with Kim accepting Lisa's apology, it seems like it'll only be a temporary reprieve, judging from the promo for next week's episode.