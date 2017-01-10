Breakups can be bad, but who knew they could be this bad?

Bella Thorne is learning to tune out the haters after being harassed online. The actress opens up to People, where she says a recent breakup took its toll on her after social media proved to be a cruel place.

"I went through a breakup and that was kind of tough. You know, fans, if you're just seen with somebody, they think you're immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them, which is not true," she tells the magazine. "I hang out all the time with different people that I'm not dating, that I'm just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I'm a total tomboy, so a lot of my friends end up being guys because a lot of girls are like kind of too girly for me sometimes."