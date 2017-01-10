Amy Schumer Is Heading to Netflix With a New Comedy Special, But Has Her Eye on Stranger Things Role

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Andy Cohen

The Big Picture

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes Responds to Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes Tribute

Troian Bellisario, Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars' Final 10 Episodes Will Feature a Musical Number, a Time Jump & an Evil Board Game

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Inside Amy Schumer

Mark Seliger/Comedy Central

Amy Schumer is heading to Netflix. The Emmy winner and star and creator of Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer is taking her stand-up act to Netflix.

"Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special," Schumer said in a statement. "Maybe now they will look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for season two."

The stand-up special was filmed Saturday, Nov. 5 at Denver, Colorado's Bellco Theater. It will premiere globally on Netflix on Tuesday, March 7.

Photos

Amy Schumer's Best Looks

"As a comedian, actress, writer, director, producer and best-selling author, Amy Schumer is a boundless threat and a one-of-a-kind talent. We couldn't be more excited that she's making Netflix her home for her next stand-up comedy special," Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, said in a statement.

Schumer's been touring with her stand-up act and has the upcoming Snatched costarring Goldie Hawn. She's also working on a movie with Jennifer Lawrence and is up for the role of Barbie in a live-action flick about the famous doll. Her last stand-up special, Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, was on HBO in 2015. The status of Inside Amy Schumer remains up in the air.

Comedy Central renewed Inside Amy Schumer for a fifth season, but will it actually be made? After controversy surrounding comments made by a writer on the show, Schumer spoke out on Twitter and seemingly said the show was done. She backtracked, but still left things in limbo.

"#InsideAmySchumer is not cancelled. @ComedyCentral has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn't be happier there. I am just touring," she said in a series of tweets. "Doing stand-up and focusing on writing more for the next year at least. We are slated for a season 5 but not in the foreseeable future. I'm grateful @ComedyCentral is giving me this time to work on other projects. Now please grab my book #TheGirlWithTheLowerBackTattoo for now."

Amy Schmuer's Netflix special premieres Tuesday, March 7.

TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Netflix , TV , Top Stories