Amy Schumer is heading to Netflix. The Emmy winner and star and creator of Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer is taking her stand-up act to Netflix.

"Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special," Schumer said in a statement. "Maybe now they will look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for season two."

The stand-up special was filmed Saturday, Nov. 5 at Denver, Colorado's Bellco Theater. It will premiere globally on Netflix on Tuesday, March 7.