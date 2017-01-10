Ron Galella/WireImage
Iman is honoring her late husband today with a little help from the sky.
It was a year ago Tuesday that music legend David Bowie died after an 18-month battle with liver cancer. He was 69 years old. His wife of 24 years honored his memory on the anniversary of his passing with a photo of a double rainbow that was spotted over New York City on the day of his death.
"Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever," she wrote. On Monday, Iman shared an inspirational message when she posted a photo of the phrase, "If there is any substitute for love, it is memory."
It's clear Iman has been thinking of her late love in the days leading up to the anniversary as she recently shared a black and white photograph of the two embracing on the beach. "BowieForever," she wrote with the throwback shot.
On Jan. 8, which would have marked Bowie's 70th birthday, she referred to him as her "ForeverLove" with a sketch of him as a boy with his signature Ziggy Stardust makeup.
Fans all over the world are paying tribute to the icon this week, including Golden Globe nominee Evan Rachel Wood, who donned a pantsuit in Bowie's honor on his birthday at Sunday's Golden Globes.
"I'm not trying to protest dresses," Wood told E!'s Ryan Seacrest. "But I wanted to make sure young girls and women know that it's not a requirement...You don't have to wear one if you don't want to. Just be yourself because you're worth more than that."
It's a message we're sure Bowie would have been proud of.