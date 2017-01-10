The episode opened with Kate in the hospital with a frantic staff rushing around her. Twist! She was visiting Toby in the hospital where he asked her to have sex with him while in recovery.

"You're belligerent," she told him while feeding him oatmeal. "You need to calm down."

Later in the episode, Kate and Toby played poker when a doctor revealed Toby needs surgery to repair his heart.

Meanwhile, Kevin (Justin Hartley) continued his tryst with the writer of his play and William (Ron Cephas Jones) confirmed he's always "been fluid" and been attracted to both men and women. The Christmas episode revealed he was previously in a relationship with Jesse, who is played by American Horror Story's Denis O'Hare.