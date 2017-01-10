Harris chose to croon "Being Alive" from Company, to which Corden responded with "On My Own" from Les Misérables. With no clear winner, the How I Met Your Mother alum claimed Broadway is "all about being sexy," so Corden belted out "All That Jazz" from Chicago, but Harris took it to the next level—perhaps unfairly—with his rendition of "Sugar Daddy" from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Broadway fans will recall Harris starred as Hedwig on Broadway.

The pair ended the riff-off with a show-stopping duet of "My Shot" from Hamilton, which basically blew the roof off The Late Late Show set. Unfortunately, Corden and Harris' passionate Broadway battle led to a wardrobe malfunction for NPH.