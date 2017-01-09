Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After Report Claims He Was Attacked at a Los Angeles Restaurant

A video posted by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on

Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight, and adding a bit of humor to the situation. 

TMZ reported the actor and his entourage were involved in a physical altercation while dining at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA Saturday night. According to the outlet, a separate group of diners approached Foxx's table and asked them to quiet down. Words were exchanged, and things reportedly took a violent turn. 

Jamie took to Instagram Monday evening with a video statement of his own. Holding a white towel to his eye, the celeb tells the camera, "F--k. The word is out, man. I know y'all heard about this s--t and saw some videos. I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective."

Photos

Jamie Foxx's Best Roles

"All I was trying to do was keep my eye on things, " he adds, removing the towel to expose one purposefully crossed eye. Clearly, he's in on the joke, too. 

Jamie continues, "I'm just f--king with y'all, man. Everybody's good. 2017, we don't want no violence. We don't want to get hurt and we don't want nobody hurt. But if you want to see my whoop some ass, you know what you can do..."

"Come check me. Friday the thirteenth. Sleepless," he says, turning the camera to a poster of his latest action flick. "Come see your boy kick some ass for real."

Shameless promotion for the win?

Regardless, it's good to hear Jamie Foxx is just fine and back to doing what he does best, making people laugh. 

