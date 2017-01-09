When it comes to the game of life, the cast of Live by Night knows a few things.

Ben Affleck has experience raising three kids in the spotlight. Elle Fanning knows what it's like to reach Hollywood stardom before turning 18. Zoe Saldana, Chris Messina and Sienna Miller have also lived realities some could only dream of.

But as the Hollywood stars support their upcoming film out this Friday, E! News is switching things up with a fun game of "Rules to Live By."

While sitting down with E! News' Maria Menounos, the cast had some fun with the innocent game. At the same time, we learned a few fun facts about a group that may be more like us than we first thought.

When Chris finds himself up in the middle of the evening grabbing a late-night snack, Lay's potato chips are the go-to. For Ben, however, it's all about Ritz crackers.