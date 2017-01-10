Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's relationship shines just as bright as the Northern Lights.

As E! News previously reported, the redheaded royal kicked off 2017 by whisking his girlfriend away for a super private stay in Norway. The lovebirds spent a few days taking in the picturesque sights of the northern European country.

According to multiple outlets, Harry and Meghan traveled to the remote town of Tromso where they enjoyed whale-watching, spent the night under the Aurora Borealis and took part in a bevy of other winter-themed activities.

So how much did the romantic getaway cost the pair? Well, if the Suits star and her man did in fact enjoy the finer things Norway has to offer, their trip tallied up to at least $9,112. Let's break down every dollar well spent, shall we?