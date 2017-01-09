Bad news, Shondaland fans.

The highly-anticipated return of ABC's tony #TGIT line-up has just been pushed back by one more week, making the wait for the season six premiere of Scandal, as well as the midseason returns of Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder just a little bit longer. And the reason for such a massive shift? Well, you can thank a certain upcoming presidential inauguration.

As President-elect Donald Trump is due to be sworn into office on Friday, Jan. 20, ABC has opted to air a new 20/20 special, America's First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, in the 10 p.m. timeslot on Thursday, Jan. 19. And per ABC's press release, both Grey's and Scandal will be pushed in order to keep the big TGIT return in tact.