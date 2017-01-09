Bad news, Shondaland fans.
The highly-anticipated return of ABC's tony #TGIT line-up has just been pushed back by one more week, making the wait for the season six premiere of Scandal, as well as the midseason returns of Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder just a little bit longer. And the reason for such a massive shift? Well, you can thank a certain upcoming presidential inauguration.
As President-elect Donald Trump is due to be sworn into office on Friday, Jan. 20, ABC has opted to air a new 20/20 special, America's First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, in the 10 p.m. timeslot on Thursday, Jan. 19. And per ABC's press release, both Grey's and Scandal will be pushed in order to keep the big TGIT return in tact.
That, of course, means that you better be marking Thursday, Jan. 26 in your calendars as your new night to celebrate. And, hey, we've made it this far, Shondaland fans. What's one more week? (The 20/20 special will be preceded by repeat episodes of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal in the 8 and 9 p.m. hours, respectively.)
When we last saw our favorite fictional D.C. players, they were in the midst of a especially crazy election year, not unlike us in the real world. With Cyrus (Jeff Perry) named Francisco Vargas' running mate, pitting him against Mellie (Bellamy Young), Olivia Pope's (Kerry Washington) continued power in the nation's capital remains very much in limbo. The results of the election will be revealed when the show returns in just a few weeks, and true to form, Scandal fans would be wise to expect the unexpected.
Are you bummed we've got another week to wait for the return of TGIT? Let us know in the comments below.
ABC's entire TGIT line-up, comprised of Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder returns on its new date, Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 8 p.m.