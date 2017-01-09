The Bachelor's back, and everything is awful.

The premiere may have been last week, but that was just the first episode. That was the limo arrival episode, where tricks and camels were around to distract us from the pain of what was really going on, and the true personalities of some of the women who have blessed this season with their presence.

Tonight, some of those personalities mixed with some truly awful dates and created a nightmare episode which we often had to pause in order to collect ourselves and remind our brains what silence is like. And while we've been hard on him in the past, Nick wasn't really at fault, except for one strange decision we'll get to in a minute.