"Maybe she'll just let me go."

Lana makes Nattie Neidhart her wedding planner on Wednesday's Total Divas, but Nattie's just not into it.

In this clip from the episode, Nattie goes with Lana to look at wedding dresses and decides to "pick out some really ugly dresses" and make suggestions Lana "hates" in order to get fired from the job!

"Lana hates every single thing that I suggest, even suggestions that I actually kinda like," Nattie says. "Maybe she'll just let me go."