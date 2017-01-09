Debbie Reynolds' Cause of Death Revealed

Debbie Reynolds

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Nearly two weeks after Debbie Reynolds passed away at the age of 84, the cause of her death has been revealed. 

E! News can confirm the iconic actress suffered a fatal intracerebral hemorrhage caused by high blood pressure, or in other words, a stroke. 

The Singin' in the Rain star was rushed to the hospital on December 28, 2016 after suffering a stroke in her Beverly Hills home. She died shortly after, only one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher succumbed to a heart attack at 60-years-old. 

Since the beloved stars' passing, Hollywood has come together to celebrate the lives of one unforgettable mother-daughter pairing. 

A joint funeral was held last Friday at the  Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hillst o honor Fisher and Reynolds, and some of the Star Wars fixture's ashes were reportedly buried with her mother. 

Photos

Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher's Mother-Daughter Moments

One day prior, a star-studded memorial took place at Carrie's home. The actresses' family and friends, including celebs such as Star Wars creator George Lucas, Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan all attended. Daughter Billie Lourd's Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtiswas also present. Streep and several other guests delivered eulogies and the actress also sang Carrie's favorite song, "Happy Days Are Here Again."

Then at last night's 2017 Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association paid tribute to Debbie and Carrie with a touching video segment about their careers.

Although a date hasn't been set, the late stars' family is also planning a public memorial. 

"We'll have quite an event," a source recently told E! News exclusively. "Anybody who loved Carrie and worked with Carrie will be invited to that big event."

TAGS/ Debbie Reynolds , Death , Top Stories