Debbie Reynolds' Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly two weeks after Debbie Reynolds passed away at the age of 84, the cause of her death has been revealed.

E! News can confirm the iconic actress suffered a fatal intracerebral hemorrhage caused by high blood pressure, or in other words, a stroke.

The Singin' in the Rain star was rushed to the hospital on December 28, 2016 after suffering a stroke in her Beverly Hills home. She died shortly after, only one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher succumbed to a heart attack at 60-years-old.

Since the beloved stars' passing, Hollywood has come together to celebrate the lives of one unforgettable mother-daughter pairing.

A joint funeral was held last Friday at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hillst o honor Fisher and Reynolds, and some of the Star Wars fixture's ashes were reportedly buried with her mother.