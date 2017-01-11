AP Photo/Thibault Camus
AP Photo/Thibault Camus
"The best time for new beginnings is now."
Just one week before celebrating her 53rd birthday, Yolanda Hadid shared those uplifting words with her Instagram followers. While some may think it's just your average quote for a positive new year, it could just be the greatest symbol of what's to come for the mother-of-three.
It's no secret that 2016 was filled with speed bumps for the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.
In a matter of months, Yolanda experienced a public divorce from her longtime love David Foster. She endured a dramatic season on Bravo that featured co-stars questioning the validity of her health. And most of all, she continued to battle with Lyme disease each and every day.
But as a fresh chapter begins with her birthday today, new memories are being created for a woman who is proud to call herself a survivor.
Her three children Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid remain at the top of their game in the modeling industry. And yes, they always produce #proudmommy moments.
Gone are the days of filming dramatic scenes with her Bravo co-stars who once thought she may have Munchausen Syndrome. Spoiler alert: It was just a rumor.
And as Yolanda prepares to launch her book Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease this May, her prognosis has never looked better.
"I am seeking, I am striving and I am in it to win it with all of my heart," she recently wrote on Instagram. "#LymeDiseaseAwareness #TvamSurgery #LastChapter #SearchingForACure #RemissionInSight."
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
That's not to say everyday will be a walk in the park—or should we say a walk in her gorgeous Malibu home's backyard filled with lemon trees?
While she admitted that there is no "real ending" to her story, a mission to find a cure remains a priority. Fortunately, she has plenty of family and friends around her who are Team Yolanda.
"You have been in more doctor's labs and testing rooms every SINGLE day, then I have ever seen in my life... To find a CURE for people around the world," Bella once wrote on Instagram while showcasing her mom's upcoming book. I have been struggling with Lyme and other co-infections for the past two years which has debilitated me from riding my horses, going to school, and struggling with work which are all the things I am so passionate about. You are the only person that would believe me and understand what I was going through….I love you mommy."
Perhaps the cherry on top to a new beginning is the possibility that Yolanda could return to her modeling roots. Last year, the model experienced a photo shoot with photographer Jim Jordan. And while she admitted to being a "little rusted," her 44,000 Instagram likes prove otherwise.
"I feel much gratitude for all the new blessings in my life and am excited about living life everyday of this brand new year coming up........" Yolanda recently wrote on Instagram. "#LifeIsABlessing #NewBeginnings"