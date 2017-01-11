"The best time for new beginnings is now."

Just one week before celebrating her 53rd birthday, Yolanda Hadid shared those uplifting words with her Instagram followers. While some may think it's just your average quote for a positive new year, it could just be the greatest symbol of what's to come for the mother-of-three.

It's no secret that 2016 was filled with speed bumps for the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

In a matter of months, Yolanda experienced a public divorce from her longtime love David Foster. She endured a dramatic season on Bravo that featured co-stars questioning the validity of her health. And most of all, she continued to battle with Lyme disease each and every day.

But as a fresh chapter begins with her birthday today, new memories are being created for a woman who is proud to call herself a survivor.