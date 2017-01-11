Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella had a serious conversation about their future on Total Divas!

On Wednesday's episode, Bryan got a call from the WWE saying that they have "some kind of something" for him. But when he told Brie, she became worried and had a talk with Bryan about returning to the WWE.

"I feel like it's gonna interrupt everything we've been planning the last couple of months," Brie says. "Because I retired at WrestleMania 32 to be with you and to become a mom and for us to start a new life away from wrestling."

Brie goes on to ask Bryan, "You still wanna have kids, right?"

How did Bryan respond?

