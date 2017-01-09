Tom Hiddleston Blames Nerves for His Widely Criticized 2017 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
by
McKenna Aiello
|
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
You're not alone. Tom Hiddlestonalso thought his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech was well, off-putting.
The English actor won for The Night Manager in the Best Actor in a TV Limited Series or Motion Picture category Sunday evening, no doubt a nerve-wracking moment for the first-time Golden Globe winner. So much so, in fact, that when Hiddleston ascended the stage to dish out his various thank you's, he instead told a story many felt was a wee self-aggrandizing.
Hiddleston reflected on his humanitarian work in South Sudan, specifically a moment when a group of young doctors and nurses approached the celeb to tell him they'd just binge-watched the AMC miniseries.
"The idea that I—or we—could provide some relief, entertainment for people… who are fixing the world in places where it is broken made me immensely proud," he explained.
Good intentions? Sure. Self-righteous? The internet sure thought so.
In the aftermath of the backlash, Hiddleston took to Facebook with an apology.
"I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong," he wrote.
"Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me," Tom added.
The 35-year-old isn't the first star to backtrack on their actions at the Globes. Jenna Bush broke down in tears earlier today over her "Hidden Fences" flub in the wake of a full-on Twitter storm of criticism.
For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 and our 2017 Golden Globes Fashion Police special at 8.
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!