Tom Hiddleston Blames Nerves for His Widely Criticized 2017 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager Cries Over Hidden Fences Flub

ESC: Amy Schumer

5 Reasons Why Amy Schumer’s Golden Globes Makeup Is Made for the Low-Key Girl

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Hiddleston, 2017 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

You're not alone. Tom Hiddlestonalso thought his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech was well, off-putting. 

The English actor won for The Night Manager in the Best Actor in a TV Limited Series or Motion Picture category Sunday evening, no doubt a nerve-wracking moment for the first-time Golden Globe winner. So much so, in fact, that when Hiddleston ascended the stage to dish out his various thank you's, he instead told a story many felt was a wee self-aggrandizing. 

Hiddleston reflected on his humanitarian work in South Sudan, specifically a moment when a group of young doctors and nurses approached the celeb to tell him they'd just binge-watched the AMC miniseries. 

"The idea that I—or we—could provide some relief, entertainment for people… who are fixing the world in places where it is broken made me immensely proud," he explained. 

Good intentions? Sure. Self-righteous? The internet sure thought so. 

Photos

Golden Globes 2017 Party Pics

In the aftermath of the backlash, Hiddleston took to Facebook with an apology. 

"I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong," he wrote. 

"Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me," Tom added. 

The 35-year-old isn't the first star to backtrack on their actions at the Globes. Jenna Bush broke down in tears earlier today over her "Hidden Fences" flub in the wake of a full-on Twitter storm of criticism. 

For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 and our 2017 Golden Globes Fashion Police special at 8.

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Tom Hiddleston , 2017 Golden Globes , Top Stories