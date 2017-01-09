The first trend report of 2017 is here.

Award season started with a bang, as Hollywood's biggest stars dressed to the nines for the Golden Globe Awards. Success on the red carpet came down to the celebrity's ability to balance being on-trend and unique by either elevating or taking a twist on a popular style. Although their red carpet ensembles are much fancier than our everyday digs, these trends are simple enough to make casual.

Be your own stylist and transform these styles into everyday outfits for your Hollywood-inspired wardrobe. Check out all of the must-have trends from the Golden Globes below!

Suits of Armor

Stars are killing it in metallic garments. Set aside for the stylish and daring, we spotted Ruth Negga (who stole the show in her Louis Vuitton dress), Naomie Harris, Amy Adams, Sarah Paulson and Annette Bening rocking this trend.