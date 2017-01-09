Truth: Red carpet beauty can get intense.

The smoky eye is great and all, but sometimes we want effortless-looking, no-makeup makeup that's low key for work but dynamic enough for happy hour and beyond.

Luckily, girl's girl Amy Schumer graced the 2017 Golden Globes in her natural-looking best to give us some major beauty inspiration. On top of that, the comedian's makeup artist, Andrea Tiller, shared five tips on how to partially achieve this sun-kissed look in the most no-fuss way.