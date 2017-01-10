When Warren Buffett said, "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it," he wasn't exaggerating.

This is true whether you're an A-lister or not famous at all. Being tied to a scandal—even by association or by no fault of your own—has the potential to cause damage both personally and professionally. For celebrities, bad press can kill a career, but that doesn't always have to be the case. It all depends on the star, the situation and how it's handled.

Take Brad Pitt, for example: His purported role in the alleged family drama that led to Angelina Jolie filing for divorce stands in stark contrast to his public persona as a devoted dad. Glenn Selig, a crisis management expert and founder of The Publicity Agency, tells E! News that he thinks Pitt's reputation has definitely "taken a hit" over the course of the past few months, but the damage is "not irreparable."