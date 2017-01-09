Scheana Marie Shay's decision to separate from Mike Shay wasn't exactly an overnight decision.

More than a month after the Vanderpump Rules star filed divorce papers in Los Angeles, fans are learning more about what really caused this marriage to end.

"We did couples therapy and as you saw last season, he did have the addiction with pills and once he quit that, things got a lot better. Then as you saw this season, once he quit drinking things got even better," Scheana revealed to E! News exclusively. "But there were still things that happened outside of the pills and alcohol that I personally was never able to get over."

One difficult moment in the marriage was when Mike decided to walk away the same day Scheana had lost a close family member.