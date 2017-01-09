Showtime
Put on a pot of coffee and prepare yourselves: Twin Peaks is finally almost here.
Showtime's revival of the 1990 ABC series has often felt like a far-off dream, unlikely to ever actually appear on screens in front of us, but now it's looking like we're actually going to get to watch it, and relatively soon!
The network announced during today's TV Critics' Association press tour that the new season will debut on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m., with a two hour premiere, meaning we're just five months away from that cherry pie we've been craving.
The season will consist of 18 hours total, and Showtime subscribers will be able to watch the third and fourth hours immediately after the first two. That means you're going to need some of that damn fine coffee to stay up that night to watch four hours of Twin Peaks, but we're sure it will be worth it.
Showtime exec Gary Levine promised that "the Twin Peaks you're going to see is the pure heroin version of David Lynch," which is an odd but appropriate comment about the odd series. The revival picks up 25 years after the shocking murder of teen homecoming queen Laura Palmer rocked a quaint northwestern town (and about 25 years after the dead Laura Palmer promised she'd see us in 25 years, funnily enough!).
