Jensen Ackles is finally sharing his precious gifts with the rest of the world!
The Supernatural star took to Instagram to reveal the very first photo of his newborn twin babies, which he and wife Danneel Harris welcomed into the world in December.
"#family #happy2017 #spnfamily," he captioned the black and white photo.
The pic is taken from above the family who appear to be lying on the ground, cuddling up close together. In it, Jensen feeds the boy and girl twins—Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes—their bottles, while big sis, 3-year-old Justice Jay, smiles beside mommy.
The couple welcomed their twins into the world on December 2, announcing the news via Instagram with a photo of Thing 1 and Thing 2 from Dr. Seuss.
"Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes," Jensen wrote. "They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great! #twinning."
Meanwhile, Jensen and Danneel, who starred on One Tree Hill, first announced they were expecting in August 2016. A rep for Jensen confirmed the news, telling us at the time, "They are thrilled."
E! News caught up with Jensen in 2013 after the birth of his first daughter and asked how he manages fatherhood and filming. "It's been quite the adjustment," he admitted. "A friend of mine says it's a slightly different gear, and I said, different gear? No, you put it in park, you get out of the car, you get in a different car, you take a left down a wrong street; that's basically where I'm at now."