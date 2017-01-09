Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle
Mom and dad are out on the town.
Following the 2017 Golden Globes, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody made a rare public appearance Sunday night at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The 30-year-old Gossip Girl alum stood out in the crowd in a long-sleeved white Galvan gown with a plunging neckline paired with royal blue heels, honey blond tresses and a bold red lip. Her husband of three years looked just as dapper in a slate suit while rocking the standout male trend of the evening—a full beard.
It was a year and a half ago that the A-list pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Arlo Day Brody. The low-key couple shocked fans when they decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony in February 2014 after nine months of dating and a 3-month engagement.
Most recently, the Making History actress took to Instagram to kick off the new year in style by popping a bottle of champagne.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
The typically private pair weren't the only ones enjoying a fancy date night after the Golden Globes wrapped up. A-list couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Keith Urban and Lion nominee Nicole Kidmanand Deadpool nominee Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively all stepped out on the town to celebrate the annual occasion in their black tie threads.
Meanwhile, winner Ryan Goslingused his shining moment to pay tribute to his off-screen leading lady Eva Mendes, who was notably missing from the audience.
"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," the La La Land actor said at the podium.
"If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."
To see more of the evening's after-party moments, check out E!'s gallery here.
For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday night at 7 and 11, only on E!
Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!