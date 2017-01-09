The 2017 Golden Globes were full of incredible moments and inspiring speeches, but just like every other big awards show, it did not come without a couple of oopsies! moments, too.

Yes, we caught several odd interactions throughout the show when big names were too caught up in the moment to realize their awkward reactions (or lack thereof) with a colleague, friend or even a spouse.

From Meryl Streep to Emma Stone, Tom Hiddleston to Hugh Laurie, check out some of the stars' awkward moments from the Golden Globes below: