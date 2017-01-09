When the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer picked up, he told Biel and DeGeneres that he was making sweet potato fries at home with the "King of the House," their 1-year-old son, Silas.

"Speaking of the house, there's going to be a Queen of the House," DeGeneres joked, "We're here to tell you—surprise!—and her name is going to be Ellen."

Timberlake was none too pleased, "Oh," he said with no enthusiasm whatsoever. "I can't wait to find out whose it is!"

"Well, that's a different show," DeGeneres quipped in response.