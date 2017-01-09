Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
And the award for Best Makeup goes to...
Lily Collins! The actress had a major beauty moment on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. Beyond her gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown, the starlet sported a high braided bun and vampy, feminine makeup, placing her on our Best Dressed and Best Beauty lists.
No need for envy, though. This look is easy and includes a surprising beauty hack, courtesy of veteran makeup artist Fiona Stiles.
"I think the most interesting thing about this look is that I achieved the soft pink eye using lip liner and blush!" explained the beauty guru. "I used a lip brush to lay down the lip liner in the elongated shape and then swept blush over it to brighten and intensify the color."
You can recreate the style star's winning look with the steps below.
Step 1: Fill in the arches of the brows ever so slightly using the Fiona Stiles Beauty Micro-Precision Brow Pencil in Neutral Brown.
Step 2: To create shape, but still maintain a light and airy look, use Lancôme Le Lipstick in Natural Mauve, with an oil-free powder blush in rosy pink dusted over it, to create a wash of color on the eyes.
Step 3: Under the brows, use a light pink shadow to blend the colors.
Step 4: Use jet-black mascara to give the perfect flirty lash. Skip the bottom lashes to keep the look fresh.
Step 5: Complete this look with the Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge in Souvenir lip color and dust a touch of loose powder to matte finish.
Now, you're red carpet ready.