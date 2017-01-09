And the award for Best Makeup goes to...

Lily Collins! The actress had a major beauty moment on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. Beyond her gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown, the starlet sported a high braided bun and vampy, feminine makeup, placing her on our Best Dressed and Best Beauty lists.

No need for envy, though. This look is easy and includes a surprising beauty hack, courtesy of veteran makeup artist Fiona Stiles.

"I think the most interesting thing about this look is that I achieved the soft pink eye using lip liner and blush!" explained the beauty guru. "I used a lip brush to lay down the lip liner in the elongated shape and then swept blush over it to brighten and intensify the color."