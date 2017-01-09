See All the Stars Who Nerded Out Over Meeting the Stranger Things Kids at the 2017 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Kim Kardashian

Exclusive! Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 2017 Golden Globes, Winners

We Got Real Close to Seeing Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Penis in Nocturnal Animals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Although some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood attended the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night, no one was more sought after than the Stranger Things kids.

Celebrities couldn't help but nerd out over meeting the young stars of the popular Sci-Fi Netflix series, including: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will).

Everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Anna Kendrick, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Amy Schumer stopped the kids for a photo or a quick conversation to express their fandom over the series.

Photos

Stars Meeting the Stranger Things Kids at the 2017 Golden Globes

And it's safe to say the kids were pretty excited to meet some of their favorite celebs, too!

Launch the gallery above to see more photos of stars meeting the Stranger Things kids during the 2017 Golden Globes.

For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11, and our 2017 Golden Globes Fashion Police special at 8.

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Golden Globes special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ 2017 Golden Globes , Stranger Things , Amy Schumer , Reese Witherspoon , Top Stories