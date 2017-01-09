Jimmy Fallon was right at home at the 2017 Golden Globes.
As this year's host of the annual ceremony, the SNL alum and late-night entertainer pulled from decades of experience in front of the camera to lead the memorable night.
The 42-year-old host's skills shone through, whether he was serenading the audience in the show's musical opening or covering for a malfunctioning teleprompter.
Fallon seemed so comfortable in his element that, as the ceremony played out, Fallon, the Golden Globes host, and Fallon, The Tonight Show host, blended into one.
Here are all the ways this year's Golden Globes had Tonight Show fans doing a double take:
1. The Opening Monologue
Fallon spent his first few minutes at the Golden Globes podium the best way he knows how—with a monologue. While he took some time to take playful digs at Manchester By The Sea's somber tone, Florence Foster Jenkins' refusal to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and Ben Affleck's performance in Batman v. Superman, Fallon is no stranger to making fun of current events. He starts off his daily show the same way.
2. Questlove
Fallon can't start his weekday show without having his resident drummer Questlove nearby. Such was also the case at this year's Golden Globes. The late-night host enlisted the help of the DJ to make some music during the ceremony just as he does every night with the legendary Roots, the Tonight Show's current house band.
3. The Impressions
Anyone who watches the Tonight Show knows Fallon can do a stellar impression. Whether he's playing Wheel of Impressions on his show or simply goofing around, he has successfully mimicked the likes of David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen, so it was no surprise that he squeezed in impersonations of Sting and Chris Rock during the broadcast.
4. A Justin Timberlake Cameo
It's no secret that Fallon and Timberlake have a serious bromance going on—one that has become a staple of The Tonight Show. Whether they're at Camp Winnipesaukee on the Tonight Show or running through the history of rap, they always manage to find each other and steal the show in tandem. Therefore, we couldn't have imagined a star-studded Golden Globes opener from Jimmy without a part for Justin, too.
Jimmy Fallon Took on Everything From the Electoral College to the Teleprompters in His Golden Globe Awards Monologue
5. His Celebrity BFFs
After three years of celebrity shenanigans on The Tonight Show, Fallon has fostered major friendships with the most famous faces in Hollywood. So, when the time came to craft a unique musical intro for the show, his former date Nicole Kidman, the Stranger Things kids, Amy Adams, John Travolta and more A-list names were ready and willing to join in the fun.
6. Improvising on the Spot
While a broken teleprompter is the last thing a Golden Globes host hopes for when he or she takes their first steps on stage, Fallon juggled the technical snafu with grace as he used years of improv skills—ones he uses time and time again during games on The Tonight Show—to get through the live television hurdle.
