You probably didn't know a 8-year-old star named Juanita hit the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, but she may have outshined even the most famous faces from the evening.

Juanita is a young girl who bravely fought cancer over the last three years and became an inspiration when she hit the awards show Sunday night, looking darling in a gold and beige gown as she captured some of the evening's coolest, most candid pictures with a few of her favorite A-listers.

She was able to partake in the glamorous evening with the PabLove Foundation's Shutterbugs program, which teaches children living with cancer to develop their creative voice through the art of photography.