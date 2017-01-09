Family Guy honored its fallen friend Carrie Fisher in the Sunday, Jan. 8 episode. The episode, "Passenger Fatty-Seven," opened with a memorial card for Fisher. "In Loving Memory," the card said along with a picture of Fisher.

The Star Wars icon passed away on December 27 days after suffering a cardiac episode on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away a day later.

Fisher recurred on Family Guy since 2005, recurring as Angela, Peter Griffin's boss. Prior to her passing she recorded two final episodes of the Fox animated comedy. After Fisher passed away Family Guy star and creator Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter.