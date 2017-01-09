CJ Rivera/FilmMagic
Family Guy honored its fallen friend Carrie Fisher in the Sunday, Jan. 8 episode. The episode, "Passenger Fatty-Seven," opened with a memorial card for Fisher. "In Loving Memory," the card said along with a picture of Fisher.
The Star Wars icon passed away on December 27 days after suffering a cardiac episode on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away a day later.
Fisher recurred on Family Guy since 2005, recurring as Angela, Peter Griffin's boss. Prior to her passing she recorded two final episodes of the Fox animated comedy. After Fisher passed away Family Guy star and creator Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter.
"Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely," he tweeted.
Family Guy's dedication comes the day after HBO aired Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The HBO documentary was completed in late 2015 and showed Reynolds performing her final stage show in Las Vegas and Fisher preparing to return to Star Wars for The Force Awakens. The movie also provided an intimate portrait of the mother-daughter duo's relationship. The 2017 Golden Globes also honored Fisher and her mother Reynolds with a video segment and Meryl Streep, who received the Cecil B. Demille Award, recalled a quote Fisher told her.
"As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia said to me once, 'Take your broken heart, make it into art,'" Streep said.
In addition to Family Guy, Fisher will appear in the upcoming season of Catastrophe. She was returning to Los Angeles from filming the third season in London when she had her cardiac episode.
"Carrie was my friend. It took me three series but I got her in the end. She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I've ever met," Catastrophe co-creator Sharon Horgan wrote on Instagram. "She certainly wasn't ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can't process yet."