Aaron Taylor-Johnson , winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Nocturnal Animals, looks like he still can't believe he won.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

While taking the stage, attending after-parties and posing for photos, Billy Bob Thornton never ceased to wear his yellow frames.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Priyanka Chopra and Jeffrey Dean Morgan presented a more intimate look in their portrait.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

The Atlanta cast took a moment of silence to pay tribute to their win (or maybe they're just secretly resting their eyes).

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Tracee Ellis Ross couldn't contain her ear-to-ear grin after winning for Black-ish.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

Fences star Viola Davis appears completely enamored by her win, her surroundings and her favorite inspiration, Meryl Streep .

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

Star Wars? Try star gazers! Felicity Jones and Diego Luna look completely in awe of their surroundings.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Hugh Laurie appeared to be tuckered out by all the excitement, which obviously included his big win for The Night Manager.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Tom Hiddleston won't be letting go of his Golden Globe trophy anytime soon.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

Having written "City of Stars" for La La Land, this trio knows what it must be like to be in a room full of stars.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Damien Chazelle had one of the best night's of his career thanks to La La Land's success, but he contained his ebullience while being photographed.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

Anna Kendrick opted for a one-shouldered gown for the evening's festivities.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

Elle received the Golden Globe award for Best Foreign Film.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

The "Desert Rose" crooner presented the awards for Best Song and Best Score with Carrie Underwood .

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:20pm PST

Is that the royal family? No, it's just the people behind hit series The Crown.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

It's a jungle out there, and no one knows that better than the creators of Zootopia, who faced off against movies such as Moana and My Life as a Zucchini for Best Animated Picture.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

If a picture could say 1,000 words, then Casey Affleck 's mysterious look in his official portrait could say at least 1 million.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:18pm PST

Claire Foy won for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, and her portrait looks equally as regal.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Sofia Vergara had a little fun during her photo shoot, highlighting the other important facet of the Golden Globes: champagne and wine.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

There's nothing more to say other than...swoon.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:37pm PST

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Emma Stone 's performance in La La Land (and her subsequent victory) proved that having dreams will always be worthwhile.

"Here's to the ones who dream / Foolish as they may seem..."

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:06pm PST

Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Meryl Streep looks completely enchanting in her 2017 portrait.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia can't stop making us swoon onscreen and off screen. The This Is Us pair spent the night with their co-stars, continuing to make fans want more and more.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

This dynamic duo stole the hearts not only of those who saw Lion but also everyone watching the Golden Globes.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:50pm PST

The cast of Moonlight tried to contain their smiles for a serious portrait, but some of the actors couldn't help but show their teeth.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

The 2017 Golden Globes provided plenty of memorable moments, from Jimmy Fallon 's opening parody of La La Land to Ryan Gosling 's emotional acceptance speech and win dedicated to Eva Mendes ' brother, but the memories didn't stop at the end of the show. Attendees stopped to pose for official black-and-white Golden Globes portraits taken by celebrity photographers Mert and Marcus , who managed to capture all of the glamour of the evening. Whether the duo captured the elated faces of winners or the happy mugs of those who were honored to be nominated, everyone looks like they've stepped out of old Hollywood.

A photo posted by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

