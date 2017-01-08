The "City of Stars" has spoken and Hollywood history has officially been made.

La La Land swept the 2017 Golden Globes, coming out on top in all seven of the categories the musical-comedy was nominated in. The flick starring Emma Stone and Ryan Goslingofficially broke the record for the most Golden Globes won by any movie, a record previously held by 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and 1978's Midnight Express.

As for awards won, La La Land dominated the following categories: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Actor, Musical or Comedy (Gosling), Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (Stone), Best Motion Picture Director (Damien Chazelle), Best Motion Picture Screenplay (Chazelle), Best Original Score (Justin Hurwitz) and Best Original Song ("City of Stars").

When the entire cast took the stage to accept the evening's top honor producer Fred Berger couldn't contain his excitement.