Amy Adams Photobombs Amy Schumer's Golden Globes 2017 Photo With the Stranger Things Kids

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jaime King

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Kim Kardashian

Exclusive! Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery

Selena Gomez, Maluma

Selena Gomez & Maluma Follow Each Other on Instagram--Fans Lose It!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amy Adams, Amy Schumer, Ben Hanisch, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp

Instagram

Is Amy Adams part of Stranger Things in the Upside Down? Because there was supposed to be one Amy in this photo.

At the 2017 Golden Globes Sunday, she photobombed Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch's pic with most of the children who star in the Netflix show—Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp. In the pic, which Schumer posted on Instagram, Adams is crouching down just behind the comedy actress.

"Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb," Schumer wrote.

Photos

Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners

During the ceremony, Schumer and Goldie Hawn, her onscreen mom in the upcoming comedy movie Snatched, presented an award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, during which they showcased their comedic chemistry.

Adams was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in the movie Arrival. She lost to Isabelle Huppert for Elle.

Stranger Things was nominated for Best Television Series, Drama, while Winona Ryder received an individual nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role as Noah's character's mother. The awards went to Netflix's The Crown and main actress Claire Foy.

Check out a complete list of 2017 Golden Globe winners.

TAGS/ Amy Adams , Amy Schumer , Top Stories , 2017 Golden Globes , Millie Bobby Brown , Stranger Things