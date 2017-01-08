Is Amy Adams part of Stranger Things in the Upside Down? Because there was supposed to be one Amy in this photo.

At the 2017 Golden Globes Sunday, she photobombed Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch's pic with most of the children who star in the Netflix show—Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp. In the pic, which Schumer posted on Instagram, Adams is crouching down just behind the comedy actress.

"Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb," Schumer wrote.