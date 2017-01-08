So what were you really doing during the 2017 Golden Globes?
While many Hollywood stars were spending their Sunday evening at The Beverly Hilton, Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum were relaxing at home before the after parties kicked off.
According to Snapchat, the actress prepared for a special night by running errands at CVS pharmacy and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt.
But once she got a free moment, it was time for a little snooze.
While enjoying a nap—in the nude—Jenna's hubby decided to document the moment. And as it turns out, Channing totally posted it on Instagram.
"Nap time = The Best Time," he captioned the sexy photo as Jenna wrapped herself in the sheets.
While Channing isn't the most active member of the Instagram community, when he decides to post, it's usually about his wife.
During her recent birthday celebration, the Magic Mike star shared a romantic photo of his leading lady in front of a rainbow.
"@jennaldewan I'm not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I'm lucky either way happy birthday cake baby!" he wrote.
He also couldn't help but support the Cosmopolitan issue where Jenna was rocking the cover. "I don't always read magazines, but when I do, it's the @Cosmopolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it. Proud of you @jennaldewan," Channing joked.
Safe to say Channing is always watching—and cheering on—Jenna.