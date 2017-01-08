All hail Netflix's take on Queen Elizabeth II. The Crown took home the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama at the 2017 awards.
The newcomer, which had its first season debut in November, beat out fellow Netflix series Stranger Things, NBC's This Is Us and HBO's Game of Thrones and Westworld.
Mr. Robot took home the prize at the 2016 ceremony.
Creator Peter Morgan accepted the award, but said it's "ridiculous i'm called a creator on this," and deemed it a "bogus title," because the cast and crew are his co-creators.
Executive producer Stephen Daldry also spoke and made sure to thank the ensemble cast, but was abruptly played off by loud music. He was able to thank Claire Foy and John Lithgow for their work on the series. Foy and Lithgow were both nominated. Foy took home the award in her category.
In The Crown, Foy portrays the newly anointed Queen Elizabeth II and Lithgow took on the role of Winston Churchill. The cast also includes Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Victoria Hamilton and Jared Harris.
The Crown is the first Netflix series to take home the trophy for Best Drama. Season two of The Crown is currently in production.