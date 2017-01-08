All hail Netflix's take on Queen Elizabeth II. The Crown took home the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama at the 2017 awards.

The newcomer, which had its first season debut in November, beat out fellow Netflix series Stranger Things, NBC's This Is Us and HBO's Game of Thrones and Westworld.

Mr. Robot took home the prize at the 2016 ceremony.

Creator Peter Morgan accepted the award, but said it's "ridiculous i'm called a creator on this," and deemed it a "bogus title," because the cast and crew are his co-creators.